A group of children filmed punching and kicking a 12-year-old girl last month have also bullied and attacked other students at their school, parents have claimed.

Two parents at the school, which Times of Malta has chosen not to name, say that the bullying situation at the school has "gotten out of hand", with children regularly bullied by a small group of their peers.

They say they have now filed a police report after a video clip of another incident dating back to mid-December surfaced.

In the clip, two girls square up to each other as other children stand around them inside a crowded bathroom. Children encourage one of the girls to start fighting, and watch without intervening as the two girls come to blows.

Parents said the video was shot inside the school's bathrooms and that the students involved are the same as those filmed attacking a 12-year-old girl last month.

Apart from filing a police report, parents say they have also reached out to the school authorities and education minister. A police source told Times of Malta that they were aware of the incident and investigating it.

'Our children are continuously bullied'

“The only purpose we are sharing this video is to encourage our children to speak up when they suffer from bullying," one mother, who wishes to remain anonymous told Times of Malta. "The situation at school has gotten out of hand. Action needs to be taken.”

“Our children are continuously being bullied by this group and there are others who are too scared to speak up, but this cannot continue,” she said.

She said her daughter has been bullied by the same students through social media for the past few months.

"My daughter cries at the thought of going to school. Now she is bullied online and the students make crude comments when they see her at school. She is always worried, and so am I."

The parent claimed that the students posted video clips of bullying incidents to their social media profiles "to come across as untouchable", but was unable to provide evidence to back that claim up.