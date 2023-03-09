Two youths who pleaded guilty to their involvement in robbing an Mrieħel warehouse, which was targeted three times in three months, have been handed a suspended sentence and placed under supervision.

Judgment was delivered against Carlos Pace, from Marsa, and Daniel Vella, from Żejtun, both 21, who had registered an admission to the charges when they were arraigned jointly with four other men on February 21.

The prosecution informed the court about investigations into the thefts that started off last October when cigarettes and other items went missing from the Mrieħel warehouse.

A second attempt was thwarted in January when the alarm went off.

A few days later, the same premises were again targeted and more merchandise was stolen.

Investigators subsequently tracked down a number of stolen items inside a vehicle and a shop belonging to a Żabbar man who was subsequently charged for allegedly handling stolen goods.

Eventually, six suspects were arraigned jointly, all pleading not guilty except for Pace and Vella, who were granted bail pending judgment.

When they returned to court nine days later, both confirmed their guilty plea after having been given sufficient time to reconsider.

The court, presided by Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, took their early admission into account when meting out punishment.

Although both accused were adults, in view of their “tender age” the court deemed that, rather than condemn them to effective imprisonment, it would be better to impose a punishment that would give them the chance to reform themselves.

In light of such considerations, the court condemned Pace to a two-year jail term suspended for four years and Vella to a one-year jail term suspended for three years.

The court also placed both youths under a supervision order that was to last for two years in the case of Pace and one year in respect of Vella.

Inspectors Joseph Mercieca, Christina Delia and Ritienne Gauci prosecuted.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb were defence counsel.