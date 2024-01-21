The application fee for a new Tallinja card will be waived until the end of February, the Transport Ministry said on Sunday.

It said that this initiative would allow those who did not have a card to apply for one free of charge and start benefitting from free public transport services.

This is part of a series of strategic decisions that are all aimed at increasingly incentivizing the use of alternative transport, the ministry said.

In October 2022, the government started to provide the bus service for free, a measure aimed at raising awareness towards the use of public transport. At that time Malta had become the second country in Europe where public transport was free.

Official statistics show that the number of people who used the bus service in 2023 broke the previous record and reached 67.3 million, a strong increase on the 49.6 million passengers in 2022. Without this service, most of these journeys would have probably been made by private cars.

As from last Monday, the government also started to provide free ferry transport between Sliema, Cottonera and Valletta, including the use of the Upper Barrakka lift.

Those who use this service regularly will save €780 a year.