Businesses have been asked to put limits on air conditioning and lighting as part of a new energy-saving campaign.

The guidelines recommend that air conditioning units are set to a minimum of 24°C (cooling) in summer and no more than 21°C (heating) in winter.

It comes four months after a similar initiative was put in place in the public sector as global energy prices skyrocketed following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Unlike in the public sector, the new campaign, called 'Be Efficient. Save Energy', does not impose any rules for the private sector. It instead offers guidance to businesses on how they can reduce their consumption.

It is backed by nine associations that represent various industries and was launched by Energy Minister Miriam Dalli on Monday.

Energy and Environment Minister Miriam Dalli on Monday during the launch of "Be Efficient. Save Energy!" Photo: Jonathan Borg

“We strongly believe that after witnessing the challenges experienced by other countries because of the ongoing energy crisis, everyone acknowledges the importance of energy efficiency," she said.

The campaign consists of short-term and long-term tips for manufacturers, offices, retail outlets, hotels and restaurants.

How can businesses be more energy efficient?

Like in the public sector, all businesses are advised to set AC temperatures to not less than 24°C (cooling) in summer and not more than 21°C (heating) in winter.

Shops and offices should switch off air conditioners at least 15 minutes before closing while hotels are advised to equip rooms with sensors that would detect if balcony doors are opened and would automatically stop the AC.

All businesses are advised to switch off or dim night-time displays and façade lighting late at night.

Another suggestion is to use sensor lights in areas that are not always occupied and to replace old light bulbs such as halogen and CFL bulbs with LED alternatives.

Other common-sense ideas include switching off computers, cash registers, chargers and other equipment when not in use or at the end of the working day.

"Be Efficient. Save Energy!" the new energy efficiency campaign launched on Monday. Photo: Jonathan Borg

The campaign also suggests restaurants extract hot air from refrigerators and freezers to reduce the load on air conditioning in summer.

Through the use of social media, e-newsletters and television adverts, the campaign will encourage more businesses to join in the initiative.

The stakeholders participating in the energy-saving information campaign include: The Association of Catering Establishments; Chamber of Engineers; Gozo Business Chamber; Gozo Tourism Association; Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise, and Industry; Malta Chamber of SMEs; Malta Developers Association; Malta Employers’ Association and Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association.