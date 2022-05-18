Updated at 1.26pm with prison statement

Minister Byron Camilleri confirmed that a high-ranking prison official that has made headlines over the past weeks has been removed from his role and will be transferred to another unit within the home affairs ministry.

Despite not mentioning the official by name, it is understood he was referring to prison second-in-command, Randolph Spiteri. Prison sources say former AFM officer Daren Micallef has taken over Spiteri's duties.

"That person has been moved from the correctional services agency and will be stationed in another unit within the home affairs ministry," Camilleri told reporters on Wednesday morning.

Video: Jonathan Borg.

A statement issued by the prison authorities said: "A public call will be issued for the role of Chief Operating Officer at the Correctional Services Agency."

Earlier this month, Times of Malta reported that Spiteri was going to be replaced after he went out on long-term leave.

Spiteri repeatedly denied that he had been sent out on forced leave and insisted he planned on going back to work after a few days of vacation, but multiple sources confirmed he would not return to work.

Spiteri was former prison director Alex Dalli's right-hand man and a close confidant of his during a controversial period in prison history that saw 14 inmates die in three years.

Asked whether there are ongoing police investigations on Spiteri over questionable conduct with staff and inmates, Minister Camilleri said he has heard of no such allegations, and even if the police were investigating Spiteri, he would not know, because the police investigate whenever and whoever they deem necessary.

Spiteri took the job as prison’s second-in-command when Dalli was appointed director in 2018. Dalli left his post last December after the conclusion of an inquiry that was launched to investigate the prison’s unorthodox methods of discipline.

Dalli was replaced by the current prison director, Robert Brincau, but even after he left, Spiteri stayed on, despite internal complaints that he was “also part of the problem”.

Camilleri said a public call will be issued for the vacated role.