Ease of access for frequent travelers and cutting down traffic between Malta and Gozo are two priorities which must not be ignored, the Gozo Business Chamber has said.

Referring to the government’s recent decision to drop the fast ferry concept in favour of a hop-on, hop-off service, the chamber insisted that this will not be enough to provide ‘connectivity and peace of mind’ to commuters.

Whilst stressing that the ideal solution would be a permanent link between the two islands, the Gozo Business Chamber stated that connecting the two islands should be done using multiple strategies, especially a fast ferry service.

The Gozo Business Chamber's logo. Source: Facebook page

Quoting Labour’s 2017 electoral pledge to provide the service, the statement reiterated the targets that were meant to be achieved through the fast ferry and appealed to the government to review the decision to drop the fast ferry service.

The original tendering process for the provision of the fast ferry service has been mired in dispute and controversy. The fast ferry concept had already been dropped twice and the third attempt at the tendering process was restarted earlier this month.