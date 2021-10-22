Canadian police have recovered 88 stolen vehicles and filed charges against nine people suspected of being behind a series of violent carjackings, following an operation in collaboration with local authorities.

Twenty-four of the stolen cars have been found in Malta and work to arrest the suspected criminals involved documentation provided by Maltese authorities, confirming that the cars discovered locally had been reported stolen in Canada.

The Canadian investigation, dubbed project Crockpot, started in June.

Suspects are believed to have used tools like screwdrivers to enter vehicles without setting off car alarms.

They then attached an electronic device to a port beneath cars' dashboards, to reprogram the cars to accept a key the thieves brought with them. The vehicle engines would then start up and the thieves would then drive away.

Officers working with York's regional police executed search warrants at several locations in Toronto and recovered 88 stolen vehicles valued at more than $5 million dollars (€3.48 million).

They also seized a number of electronic re-programmers used to steal vehicles and $300,000 (€209,000) in cash. Nine people were arrested and 53 charges have been laid.

York police thanked the Malta police and Malta Customs for their cooperation.