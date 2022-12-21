Canadian police on Wednesday announced the break up of a car theft ring believed to be behind a huge uptick in thefts from driveways this year.

Fifty-one people have been arrested and more than 150 charges laid, while police recovered 215 stolen cars worth more than Can$17.4 million (€12.1 million) that "were being trafficked to international destinations," according to a statement.

The investigation involved several Toronto area police forces, as well as Canada's border agency and two Canadian railways.

York Regional Police chief Jim MacSween told a news conference it focused on "organized criminal groups responsible for an increasing number of car thefts across the Greater Toronto Area".

According to police, car thefts in the region were up 44% this year from 2021. Cities as far away as Ottawa and Montreal have also seen a rash of auto thefts.

A number of vehicles stolen in Canada (78) have been intercepted and seized by Customs in Malta.

Malta Customs’ efforts also helped Canadian police file charges against nine people suspected of being linked to violent car-jackings.

Malta and Canada’s joint efforts also led to the repatriation of the first wave of 59 stolen vehicles which had been found in 33 containers.

Showing security footage of a recent theft at a suburban home at night, MacSween described how, "using new technologies and tools, these criminals can steal a car from a driveway in just seconds."

In the video, a hooded man is seen approaching a victim's front door and using a loop antenna to amplify and relay a signal from a key fob kept inside the house to another device near the car to open its doors and start the engine.

"People have been waking up in the morning and walking out to their driveways to find their cars gone," said deputy police chief Nick Milinovich.

It's a "rapidly increasing crime" trend, he said.

The top three vehicles stolen in Canada over the past five years, according to Equite Association, were the Honda CR-V, Lexus RS and Ford F150 pickup.

The group behind the car thefts was also accused of trafficking drugs and guns.