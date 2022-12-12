Nineteen vehicles that were stolen in Canada and en route to Dubai have been intercepted and seized in Malta.

The Customs Department said on Monday the vehicles were found hidden in 10 40-foot containers.

Six Range Rover sports, four Range Rovers, two each Lexus RX350 and Dodge Ram vans, and one each Toyota Highlander, Nissan, Lexus 350, Toyota RAV4, and a Dodge, were discovered inside the containers.

Several Customs operations have so far seized 43 containers with 78 stolen vehicles from Canada.

The Malta Police Force and Canadian authorities have been informed about the find and an investigation has been launched.

Malta Customs’ efforts have helped Canadian police file charges against nine people suspected of being linked to violent car-jackings.

Meanwhile, Malta and Canada’s joint efforts have led to the repatriation of the first wave of 59 stolen vehicles which had been found in 33 containers.