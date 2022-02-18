The organiser of a cancelled marathon has joined the organising committee of a government-led race announced in its stead.

The Malta Marathon was cancelled on Tuesday, after the organiser Joe Micallef clashed with Transport Malta over the proposed route.

Runners who had been training for the event, which was set to take place on March 6, were outraged by the sudden cancellation. Some had even made travel arrangements to the island specifically for the race.

Since then, the government has said that Transport Malta and Sport Malta had teamed up to organise the Tran|Sport Malta Charity Marathon.

The marathon will raise funds for NGO Puttinu Cares, in memory of athlete and oncology doctor Victor Calvagna who died recently after he was hit by a car while running.

An organising committee tasked with setting up the event has now been formed, Transport Minister Ian Borg said.

On Thursday, the two authorities held a press conference announcing the charity race which will be held on the same date.

The authorities also encouraged Micallef to join their race’s organising team.

Times of Malta’s Sportsdesk has now confirmed that Micallef and SportsMalta chief executive Mark Cutajar met on Friday and agreed he would help out in making the race a reality.