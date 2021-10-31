Years of prohibitionist ideology and stigmatising have led to an almost impenetrable wall of silence on the reality that many individuals in our society – who we might happen to know very well because they are our friends or are colleagues in our workplace – consume cannabis on a regular basis.

They know their limits, they know their responsibilities and they choose to consume the plant within their own parameters.

Their otherwise normal lives are marred by one constant fear: our criminal justice system.

Back in 2015, we pushed forward wide-ranging reforms, which were met with scepticism at first but are now widely acknowledged as brave, to treat genuine victims of drug abuse as people who need help and assistance, rather than be treated as criminals.

Now it is the time to push forward a strong and focused reform on the responsible use of cannabis.

This reform is taking place at a time when the international community is itself embracing change on this issue, such as the decision taken last year by a United Nations commission to remove cannabis from Schedule IV of the 1961 Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs, where it was listed alongside dangerous and highly addictive opioids like heroin.

Also, various countries in Europe and elsewhere are changing the laws on cannabis to make them less draconian while big debates are happening all over the world on the matter as we speak.

It is in this context and backdrop of change that we have published a strong, robust and comprehensive legislative proposal which is set to be debated in parliament as soon as the sittings reserved for budgetary business are concluded.

The government, through its reform, is at no stage advocating, promoting or incentivising the use of cannabis. Rather, what we are embarking on is a strong, robust and effective holistic effort of harm reduction; stronger, more robust and more effective than any other legislative proposal on cannabis- obtaining in any other country in the continent.

The bill we moved in parliament earlier this month presents a tangible change to our legal framework, which puts people first, and disrupts the supply of illegal drugs by organised crime. The proposed legislation acknowledges our day-to-day realities and shifts our long-held punitive approach to one that is focused on harm reduction and responsible, informed, choice.

The bill proposes the complete decriminalisation of cannabis possession of up to seven grams and a fine for the possession of up to 28 grams.

I believe that the truly innovative aspect of this particular proposal is the fact that the law will clearly state that persons found in simple possession – that is, persons who are not deemed to be trafficking – cannot be arrested and cannot be subjected to criminal procedures. This is the humane element which the law is currently missing.

This will be enhanced by another powerful proposal: the removal of depenalised offences by means of a very simple procedure from one’s conduct certificate, a clear indication that cannabis users are not criminals in the eyes of the state.

In parallel, permitting non-profit associations, which will be cultivating cannabis for their members under strict rules, will drastically reduce individuals’ dependence on traffickers. These associations will be thoroughly regulated by the newly set up Authority on the Responsible Use of Cannabis, which will oversee their operations and ensure they adhere to the law.

What is needed – and what we want to implement in the immediate future – is a legal framework that remedies past injustices, recognises our reality and puts at the forefront public health and individual freedoms.

This is the concrete change we believe in.