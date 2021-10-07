The legalisation of cannabis exposes society to more harm than good, two community groups that deal with drug addiction have warned.

In a joint statement on Thursday, Caritas Malta and the Oasi Foundation expressed concern at the cannabis reform bill, which, they said, went beyond what had been proposed in a white paper in March.

The bill proposes allowing cannabis users to grow plants at home or buy the substance from specially set up associations but smoking joints in public will remain illegal.

Caritas and Oasi said the bill which proposes setting up associations to distribute the drug was another step towards normalising cannabis use, increasing its use and the perception that it is not dangerous.

The country, they said, is at a critical point to decide whether to move cannabis towards the category of substances - such as alcohol and tobacco - of drugs that can be legally accessed and which cause damage to the health of society.

Both organisations noted that the debate on cannabis was never "black on white" but each step towards liberalisation of use exposed society to more harm than good.

Society, they insisted, should never promote or directly or indirectly facilitate the use of cannabis or other drugs.

Their reaction in full can be read in the pdf link below.

Attached files Reaction to cannabis reform bill by Caritas, Oasi