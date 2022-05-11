Capo Mulini, a Marsaxlokk fish restaurant that was in the headlines over the past few months, has closed down.

Its closing was announced by the management in a Facebook post.

"We would like to announce that the restaurant is closed and will no longer be operated by Capo Mulini Management. Thank you to our customers for always believing in us! It has been our pleasure hosting you all," the post read.

In April last year Capo Mulini was one of two fish restaurants linked in court to alleged money laundering involving oil smuggling and its director, Albert Buttigieg was taken to court. He pleaded not guilty.

Investigators unraveled the workings of a suspect organised crime group, allegedly involved in a €30 million fuel smuggling racket. They traced restaurant-owning companies owned by Darren Debono, the suspected fuel smuggling mastermind. Debono was arrested in December and later released on bail.

In May last year the restaurant strongly denied that recording equipment was ever installed or found in its lavatories and used for illegal activities. Its denial followed a court hearing during which an IT expert Martin Bajada flagged that some 14,000 photos had been retrieved from a camera placed "covertly" in a ladies' toilet.