Police officers combing through construction tycoon Charles Polidano’s phone have identified messages in which he appears to threaten to publish photos of a woman in the nude.

Times of Malta understands that Polidano, one of the main developers in the country, is being investigated over allegedly threatening to release the photos after an argument between the two.

The matter is being investigated by the police gender-based violence unit, which has seized Polidano’s phone and other devices.

On Saturday, Times of Malta reported he was interrogated by the police in connection with alleged threats, use of force, bodily harm and revenge porn.

He is currently on police bail but sources close to the investigation said he is expected to face charges in court in the coming weeks once the police finish analysing his electronic devices.

The police conducted a search at Polidano’s home in Safi and office over the weekend.

This is not his first brush with the law.

Polidano – iċ-Ċaqnu – was charged in 2006 with assaulting lawyer and newspaper columnist Claire Bonello, whom he, in turn, accused of having insulted him. All charges were dropped after Polidano apologised.

He has also been ordered to settle more than €40 million in tax dues or face possible court action.

Polidano was served with a number of court documents ordering him to pay a massive tax bill, some of which stretches back to the 1990s.

Times of Malta reported last November that Polidano, one of the wealthiest men on the island, had racked up €30.4 million in unpaid taxes on his flagship company Polidano Brothers Limited.

It also has another two ‘smaller’ tax bills of €6.3 million and €1.2 million, which have also long been outstanding, sources said. He was once fined €100,000 for removing protected trees in Balzan, apart from facing other accusations along the years.

His company is regularly involved in major national infrastructure projects.

Polidano’s legal counsel are Michael Sciriha and Jean Paul Sammut.