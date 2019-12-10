A man caught on camera setting a car on fire in broad daylight has been sentenced to four years behind bars.

Felice Delia, 54, was sentenced by magistrate Simone Grech, who also handed suspended sentences to his two sons, aged 17 and 18. All three pleaded guilty to charges.

Video of the arson attack, which happened in Żabbar on Sunday afternoon, went viral on social media on Monday evening.

The court heard how the incident began when Mr Delia found a car parked in front of a cellar he owns on Triq id-Dejqa. The car belongs to a family who lives further up the road.

He and the family argued over the issue but the matter then escalated, with the man and his sons pouring fuel over the Kia Picanto and then setting it alight.

Mr Delia’s two sons were both handed two-year sentences, suspended for four years.

The arsonist was also ordered to pay the victims for damage caused, which all parties agreed were of €4,000.

The arson victims have been placed under a three-year Protection Order.

Inspector Eman Hayman prosecuted. Lawyer Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici appeared for the defence. Lawyer David Camilleri represented the victims.