A car was badly damaged when parts of a balcony fell crashed into the street in Old Bakery Street, Valletta, late on Wednesday.

"Someone else’s carelessness in maintaining their balcony destroyed my car and could have killed someone," the owner, Andrew Johnson, said on social media.

He later told Times of Malta that he parked his Volkswagen Scirocco at 9.15pm and two hours later received a call that his car had been crushed by a part of a balcony located on the fifth floor. He was devasted, but grateful that no one was injured.

The owner of a popular underlying restaurant had been outside his place just a few minutes before, he said, and the restaurant patrons got a fright when they heard the stones crashing down.

He thanked the police for their assistance.

The incident happened just days after part of an extension to the façade of an existing residence in Valletta collapsed onto the street, narrowly missing pedestrians and damaging two cars.