Windsurfers have become the latest victim of a perennial problem in Malta: the unregulated sprawl of caravans parked along the island’s coastline.

Paul Ellul, who has been using a public car park in Għallis, on the Coast Road, to rig up for decades, says he and other members of the public can no longer access it.

“The area has been overun by 20 or more caravans who are there night and day,” the windsurfing enthusiast told Times of Malta, in the hopes that authorities will intervene.

His concern was echoed by Naxxar Mayor Anne Marie Muscat Fenech Adami who said the council was “very concerned” about the issue and had called on the environment and transport ministries to see to the problem.

Ellul said that for the past decades, windsurfers have been using the area to launch on windy days.

“Għallis is the only place we can access the waves in 30 knots of wind. This provides for a safe launching and exiting,” he said.

“There is no other place to enjoy wave riding in Malta in a North Westerly wind.”

Windsurfers usually make use of the car park, located close to the roundabout that leads to the Magħtab landfill, from where they set up – rigging their sails and changing into their wet suits.

The car park is also used by visitors who frequent that spot to get fresh air.

“Elderly people come here and watch the sea from their cars, since they cannot walk long distances,” Ellul said.

“Usually windsurfers would use the space on windy days when other members of the public, who go there to enjoy the view, don’t really visit the area. And other people enjoy going there on other days when it is not windy.

“So, it was a win-win situation. However, over the past weeks the area has been hogged by caravans that remain there, unlike us and other members of the public who use the area and then return home.”

The invasion of caravans has become an annual sight near beaches such as Ta’ Fra Ben, in Qawra, Żonqor, in Marsascala, and Mistra Bay, limits of Selmun, with no resolution.

Asked about caravans at the Għallis car park, a Transport Malta spokesperson said: “A caravan that has an inbuilt engine can park on public roads just like a standard vehicle.

“The vehicle must observe traffic regulations. Caravans, trailers on their own, may only be parked on the road if secured to or towed by a vehicle. Any other potential breach of regulations or irregularities would be within the remit of other entities.”

Times of Malta also reached out to the environment and transport ministries. However, no replies were received by the time of writing.