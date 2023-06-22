Caravans will need a permit to occupy a space on the coast as from July 1, local government minister Owen Bonnici has announced.

Permits will be issued by local councils against a minimum fee of €5 per day.

According to a legal notice due to be published in the Government Gazette on Friday, the fee will increase to €10 a day when parking is in designated areas supplied with utility services

In all cases, local councils have the last say on whether to issue permits or not.

Bonnici, accompanied by Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo, described the new rules as a "difficult reform", having to regularise the use of caravans and at the same time allowing free access to the foreshore by all the people.

The new rules cover June, July, August and September.

Bonnici explained that parking in non-designated zones will cover up to three days which can be renewed. Parking in designated areas will cover a maximum of seven days. Both are renewable as long as approved by the council of the locality.

The new rules set a limit of four adults per caravan or two adults and an unspecified number of children.

Those parking in non-designated sites will not be provided with services such as water, electricity and sewage. They must keep the area clean.

Bonnici explained that once the necessary changes to planning laws are made, councils can apply for a Development Notification Order (DNO) for a fast-track permit to establish designated sites.

Two designated sites are planned so far, at Baħar ic-Cagħaq and Qortin it-Twil in Mellieħa. Another two sites have also been identified.

Those parking caravans in any area without a permit can be fined between €100 and €500 plus a daily fine of €50. Caravans can be parked in areas reasonably close to their owners' habitual residence.

The new rules were drawn up after Naxxar local council complained that caravans were parking haphazardly on the coast road, hindering access and spoiling the environment. Last month the council said it had approved a site on the Coast Road to be earmarked for caravans.

The site, known as il-Għoqot, lies near Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq. It will be the only place where caravan owners can station their vehicles once the new rules governing caravan parking come into force.