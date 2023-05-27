The Naxxar local council has approved a site on the Coast Road to be earmarked for caravans.

The site, known as il-Għoqot, lies near Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq. It will be the only place where caravan owners can station their vehicles once new rules governing caravan parking come into force.

Times of Malta reported on Wednesday that caravans taking up prime spaces along Malta’s coast could become illegal under a legal provision creating specific sites for them, with permits issued by the local councils.

Officially, the government has not issued any statement on the new rules. However, sources said talks have been held with councils representing the localities of Naxxar, Birżebbuġa, Marsaxlokk, Xgħajra and Marsascala to discuss new regulations that would make it illegal for caravans to be stationed outside designated sites.

The new rules will apply to both caravans and motorhomes.

Caravans clutter the coastline along the Coast Road. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Caravans will pay a daily rate

The government is said to have identified a number of sites where caravans can be parked and is proposing an online booking system to rent the space for a maximum of one week, against payment of a daily rate. No details on the new rules have been made public.

Naxxar mayor Anne Marie Muscat Fenech Adami brought up the matter at a council meeting on Tuesday, when the site previously earmarked by Infrastructure Malta was unanimously approved as the new area designated for caravans.

The decision was taken after the council’s architect gave a presentation, in the form of a rendered video, of what the site would look like with caravans in place.

The Naxxar council has long complained about the number of caravans showing up at Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq and Salini without any regulation or control. It had proposed a by-law to regulate the situation but this was shot down by the government, even though similar by-laws existed in Mellieħa, Marsascala and Sannat.

Last July, the government suspended a planning application that would have allowed caravans to be parked on this temporary site at il-Għoqot after the council objected because it made no provision for proper management or basic facilities, including a sewage connection.

The council was told that enforcement will be in the hands of the police and LESA officers.