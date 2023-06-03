The new rules aimed at regularising the parking of caravans in coastal areas will still allow local councils to permit such vehicles in non-designated areas, against a fee of €10 a day, Times of Malta has learnt.

The same fee will also apply to areas which have already been identified as caravan sites. So far, only two have been decided – in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq and Ramla tal-Qortin, in Mellieħa.

A decision on other sites in Birżebbuġa, Marsaxlokk, Xgħajra and Marsascala still needs to be taken following clearance from the Environment and Resources Authority and the Planning Authority.

A source close to the government said the idea was to create a framework on which councils can introduce their own by-laws to better manage the designated site in their locality as well as other areas where they could permit caravans.

Times of Malta reported last week that caravans taking up prime spaces along Malta’s coast could become illegal under a legal provision creating specific sites for them, with permits issued by the local councils.

However, this provision in the yet-to-be-published legal notice leaves the door open to the possibility of having caravans outside the designated areas. Officially, the government has not issued any statement on the new rules. However, sources said talks have been held with councils representing seven localities to discuss the new regulations.

Caravans may be parked on site for up to one week

The source said that, under the new rules, caravans may be parked in a caravan site for up to one week, against a fee of €10 a day. The permit is renewable if allowed by the council while unpermitted caravans will be fined by enforcement officers from LESA and the police. Caravan owners can apply for a permit through an online system.

The Naxxar council has long complained about the number of caravans showing up at Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq and Salini without any regulation or control. It had proposed a by-law to regulate the situation but this was shot down by the government, even though similar by-laws existed in Mellieħa, Marsascala and Sannat.

Marsaxlokk, Marsascala willing to have sites

Last July, the government suspended a planning application that would have allowed caravans to be parked on a temporary site at il-Għoqot after the council objected because it made no provision for proper management or basic facilities, including a sewage connection.

The government source said that the provision of such facilities this summer was close to impossible, given the tight timeframes.

Marsascala mayor Mario Calleja told Times of Malta when contacted that his locality already does not allow caravans but the council was willing to identify a designated area where they may be parked during the summer months. The site in his locality had not yet been identified.

He said the council had banned them some two years ago because of the inconvenience they were causing.

Marsaxlokk mayor Stephen Grech said the council had suggested two areas in the locality, which, although not close to the sea, were within walking distance from the coast.