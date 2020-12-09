Cardinal Mario Grech led a thanksgiving Mass at St John’s CoCathedral in Valletta on Wednesday.

Grech became the third Cardinal in Maltese history last month and has been assigned to the titular Basilica of Saint Cosmas and Damian in Rome.

Concelebrating with Grech were Archbishop Charles Scicluna, Apostolic Nuncio Alessandro D’Errico, auxiliary bishop Joseph Galea-Curmi, bishop emeritus Pawlu Darmanin OFM Cap, vicar general of the Gozo diocese Mgr Tarcisio Camilleri, the provincial of religious orders and other priests. The congregation was led by President George Vella and Mrs Miriam Vella.

Photo: Curia - church.mt

