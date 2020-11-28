Cardinal-designate Mario Grech will lead 12 of his peers at a Vatican ceremony on Saturday as they receive their red hats and cardinal’s rings.

Grech, 63, serves as general secretary of the Synod of Bishops, having assumed a position at the Holy See last year after almost 15 years serving as Gozo Bishop.

He is one of 13 men who will be appointed cardinals during Saturday’s consistory, which will be led by Pope Francis and is scheduled to take place at around 4pm.

Grech will be only the third Maltese cardinal in history, and the first in almost 200 years to be eligible to vote in conclave. Malta’s most recent cardinal, Prospero Grech, was appointed cardinal in 2012 but was over 80 years old at the time and therefore ineligible to vote.

President George Vella described Saturday’s event as a “momentous event in Malta's ecclesiastical history” and urged the faithful to pray for cardinal-designate Grech.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech said Grech would bring honour to Malta and its people and wished him all the best in his work.

'Listen to your bishops'

Grech has said that he was surprised by the Pope’s decision to appoint him cardinal, and on Saturday morning he reiterated that sentiment.

The jolt of energy which news of his appointment had sparked was a sign that the Church continued to be impactful, he wrote on Facebook.

“Despite its defects and mistakes, the Church still has roots in our people’s hearts,” he wrote. “The signs show that the Church belongs in our midst”.

“I urge you to listen to my brothers, your Bishops,” he told the faithful.

"Unity with our bishops is a guarantee to ensure we do not end up astray when we are called to understand what the Holy Spirit wants of its Church in Malta and Gozo," he said.

As well cardinal-designate Grech, Pope Francis will appoint 12 other cardinals during Saturday’s consistory. They are:

Bishop Marcello Semeraro

Archbishop Antoine Kambanda of Kigali, Rwanda

Archbishop Wilton Gregory, of Washington, USA

Archbishop Jose Fuerte Advincula of Capiz in the Philippines

Archbishop Celestino Aos Braco of Santiago, Chile

Archbishop Cornelius Sim of Brunei

Archbishop Paolo Lojudice of Siena

Fra Mauro Gambetti, Guardian of the Franciscan Sacro Convento in Assisi

Felipe Arizmendi Esquivel, Archbishop Emeritus of San Cristóbal de Las Casas (Mexico)

Silvano Tomasi, Former Apostolic Nuncio

Father Raniero Cantalamessa, preacher of the Papal Household

Pastor of the Shrine of Divine Love, Father Enrico Feroci.