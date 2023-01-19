A private care home has temporarily banned residents’ families from visiting after several COVID-19 cases were detected.

Simblija Care Home, a 153-bed facility in Naxxar, told families on Tuesday it was banning visitors for seven days as part of precautionary measures “to prevent further cases from arising”.

It makes us uneasy as we are scared it will spread or that they will end up again in lockdown - Resident's relative

The move has alarmed some residents, raising fears of a return to restrictions last seen two years ago. It is not known how many residents have tested positive for the virus but only those who show symptoms are being tested.

A daughter of one resident said staff informed her father that there were cases of COVID at the home.

The cases were not on the floor where her father’s room is located but the ban affects the families of all residents.

“We were quite shocked to hear this and it makes us uneasy as we are scared it will spread or that they will end up again in lockdown,” the relative said.

“Thankfully, my father is taking it in his stride. The home is handling things very professionally. I know they are doing the best they can. But, of course, we worry after two years of COVID”.

Measures to reduce risk of infection

A spokesperson for the Simblija Care Home management team said that, in response to some residents feeling unwell and testing positive for COVID, the home implemented preventive measures to reduce the risk of cross infection and transmission of infection and ensure the safety of all residents.

“We are in constant communication with the health authorities and all measures that have been implemented are in accordance with the health authorities’ COVID-19 standard policies and procedures and are endorsed by them,” the spokesperson said.

“We have informed all our residents and their families of all preventive actions, which include an isolation period to prevent further cases from arising.”

Elderly people in care homes suffered great isolation during the coronavirus pandemic, which hit Malta in March 2020. Care homes shut their doors and the elderly residents were not allowed to leave their rooms or receive visitors for long months.

Things slowly improved at the beginning of 2021, when residents were allowed out of their rooms eventually allowed out of the care homes. Some care homes still retain precautionary measures that include asking visitors to wear masks.

According to the latest statistics, there are 339 active cases of the virus in Malta with 18 new cases recorded yesterday. The last COVID-related death was recorded on January 10.