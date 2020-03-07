Updated 7.15pm with additional cases

New preventative measures are being put in place at government-run homes for the elderly after the first case of coronavirus was reported in Malta on Saturday.

The family ministry announced that visiting hours would be restricted to afternoons and evenings and visitors limited to two.

At the St Vincent de Paul residence in Luqa, a new monitoring system will be put in place for anyone entering the facility, while outpatient appointments will be rescheduled.

Authorities advised anyone feeling unwell or who has recently returned from countries identified by the public health department as being at risk not to visit such residences.

Visitors were also advised to wash their hands before entering and leaving, with hand sanitizers to be place at all entrances.

The announcement came as authorities urged calm after the first cases of COVID-19 in Malta was reported on Saturday. The first patient was a 12-year old Italian girl living in Malta, who had previously been in self-quarantine after returning from a trip to northern Italy with her family.

Later on Saturday, the health ministry confirmed her parents also tested positive for the virus.

Health authorities are preparing for the possibility of an outbreak with a repurposed facility at Sir Paul Boffa Hospital in Floriana and around 600 medical staff receiving training on how to handle infected patients.

