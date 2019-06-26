A carnival volunteer has died after being electrocuted while working on a float, police have confirmed.

Jean-Paul Bonett from Ħamrun, died in the incident on Thursday evening.

After news of the 45-year-old's death emerged, the culture ministry announced that the summer carnival, due to take place this weekend, has been cancelled.

In a tribute, he was described as "one of the best" carnival artists.

Just a day before the incident, he had posed with fellow volunteers for a photo shoot with Times of Malta to promote the event.

Jean-Paul Bonett, pictured third from left, with fellow carnival volunteers a day before his death. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Mr Bonett was a former employee of Progress Press and a committed member of the St Gaetan parish. He was one of the statue bearers who took part in the parish feast on August 11.

Festa enthusiasts greeted the news with disbelief as condolences poured in not only on his own Facebook account but also on those of various organisations including two band clubs and the parish itself.

Police said an ambulance was called to Xatt il-Mollijiet, Marsa where the incident happened at 4.05pm but Mr Bonett died on the spot.

Mr Bonett worked on this float for summer carnival. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

In a statement, the culture ministry expressed sorrow at the tragic loss of Mr Bonett.

"He was one of the best artists in the carnival sector and for a long time leader of one of the main carnival companies," it said.

"All activities planned for this weekend will not be held."

Mr Bonett, sixth from left, with fellow St Gaetan's statue bearers being given the official mandate by Archparish priest Fr Walter Cauchi in July. Photo: Archparish of St Gaetan/Facebook

It is the third serious electric shock incident reported this month. On August 9, a man was seriously injured when he was electrocuted while working in Valletta.

Earlier in August, a construction site worker died in Attard after being electrocuted at the job site.