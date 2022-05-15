The planet is increasingly becoming impossible for humanity to live on, but some solutions to climate change may be even more complex than the problem itself.

RELATED STORIES Unpacking the Green Deal

Climate change is closing in on us

Why is it that people do not seem to care enough about the climate catastrophe? Is it even possible to reverse such a complex phenomenon? Saving the planet requires millions of people to change their lives, maybe even to eat less meat and use planes less often. Is humanity up for that?

Would it make more sense to eradicate world hunger before trying to save the planet? Why do some researchers believe that the Green Deal should be dubbed the ‘Blue Green Deal’?

Why does the EU fund road projects that take up agricultural land needed to produce food? Are electric cars the best way to go? They still pollute and take as much space as all the other cars. And where will all the batteries go when those cars are scrapped?

Times of Malta has partnered with the European Parliament Office and the European Commission Representation in Malta in an attempt to answer these and many more dilemmas in three webinars about the EU Green Deal – humanity’s greatest effort yet to save the planet.

Saving the planet requires millions of people to change their lives

The webinars will see politicians, policy makers, academics, businesspeople and environment activists meet and unpack the jargon, look at what shape this Green Deal will take and how it will impact people’s lives in Malta.

A live audience may join by registering for the webinars and contributing with their own arguments and questions for the panellists.

The first webinar will be online tomorrow and features MEP Cyrus Engerer, government adviser engineer Abigail Cutajar, Prof. Alan Deidun, activist Wayne Flask, Business Bureau president Alison Mizzi and European Commission representative Tanya Franotovic.

The second webinar will be aired live on Tuesday at 11am on Times of Malta and it will look into how

EU citizens can influence Green Deal policymaking and empower them to do so.

The third webinar, scheduled to air in early June, will discuss where the money for the Green Deal will come from and how, in turn, it will create money and jobs.

You can register for this week’s webinar by following the link online at Times of Malta.