Cars are parking in St Andrew’s ditch in Valletta despite signs warning people that the area is dangerous, as gaping holes in the ground remain unrestored.

In January, Times of Malta reported that sections of St Andrew’s ditch were crumbling into a recently discovered underground water reservoir.

The structure, adjacent to Great Siege Road, is in a sorry state: broken slabs and missing arches render the space unsafe and unusable amid mounds of rubble possibly dug from nearby World War II shelters.

The location of the reservoir. Photo: Google Maps

Since the discovery of the cavernous historical structure, one of the car-length holes has begun to widen, possibly threatening the surrounding area.

“Definitely, the area should be completely closed off to protect drivers and their cars and another piece of architecture of historical value,” Valletta councillor Mark Spiteri Lucas said.

Clarifying that the area does not fall under the local council’s remit, Spiteri Lucas was left confused as to why the Lands Authority has yet to take action.

“The relevant authorities need to act fast before it is too late. The damage seems to have been done but no one has given any details about the next step.

“It is a pity that such an important reservoir, which if restored could also save the country thousands of litres of water, is being left to deteriorate.”

The Lands Authority signs warn: ‘Danger. Do not enter.’ Yet drivers ignore them and continue to park, bumper to bumper, along the walls of the popular parking area.

One of the signs warning people to not enter the area as cars line the background. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Loose metal barricades block off the holes while some have fallen into the rubble, bent and discarded.

“The reservoir can be restored but until then, access for people and vehicles should be restricted,” Borg told Times of Malta.

In January, local photographer Daniel Cilia, who ventured into the reservoir’s dry depths last year for his book, 8000 Years of Water, said the ditch should be completely closed off to protect drivers, their cars and the reservoir’s architecture.

“The vibrations and weight of the cars is going to cause the inevitable collapse of the already damaged roof of the cistern, and when it does, someone might actually lose their life,” he said on Facebook last week.

“Besides the loss of life, Valletta would also lose part of its history,” he said.

Times of Malta has reached out to the Lands Authority with questions.