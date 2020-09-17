Government parliamentary whip Glenn Bedingfield has lashed out at the public inquiry looking into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, saying it had become politicised.

“It is clear that the process is marred by intentions that go beyond the truth of the facts of the murder itself,” he said on Facebook.

“The inquiry was allowed to turn into a political exercise. The aim of the inquiry is to establish facts, not conjectures that are prolonging the process and leading to extension requests. If they were to concentrate on their terms of reference there would be no need for further extensions, unless their requests are due to ulterior motives."

His comments come after the government imposed a time limit on the inquiry. Prime Minister Robert Abela told the board earlier in September that he was grating a one-time deadline extension to December 15, following a request by the inquiry.

On Tuesday, MaltaToday said Abela held certain reservations over the terms of reference for the inquiry.

The imposed deadline also featured in a surprise anti-corruption demonstration, held in front of the Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday. One protester held up a poster with the words "don't you dare try to stop the public inquiry".

In his post, Bedingfield said that the chair of the inquiry, Judge Michael Mallia was being paid €4,500 a month while Chief Justice Emeritus Joseph Said Pullicino €4,000 per month.

Madam Justice Abigail Lofaro received a salary as a sitting judge.