Protesters have held a surprise anti-corruption demonstration in front of Castille, claiming government corruption is facilitated by ministers' failure to speak out against it.

Civil society activists were armed with cardboard cutouts depicting each ministry as the three wise monkeys who see, hear and speak no evil.

Activists from Repubblika shouted "corruption" and "Daphne was right", in reference to Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was murdered in October 2017.

The protest was in reference to evidence given by several government ministers to the inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the murder.

On Wednesday Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne was the latest cabinet member to appear before the board.

Finance Minister Edward Scicluna and Foreign Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo have previously given evidence and attempted to distance themselves from controversial decisions made by former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

A spokesperson for Republikka said they were also protesting against Prime Minister Robert Abela's "obstruction of justice" - a reference to him giving the inquiry board a limited extension to do their work.

"We are against this as this is an attempt to close down our mouths," he said.

"We want to give a message against omerta. There is a collective and individual responsibility for all MPs and officials and we want to make sure everyone carries that responsibility and that justice is carried out without any delays or exceptions."