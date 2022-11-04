The electoral commission to start receiving nominations by candidates for the St Julian's local council seat vacated by newly elected PN MP Albert Buttigieg.

The former mayor became a 10th district MP after the death of Robert Arrigo in October.

In a statement, the commission said it would accept nominations for the local council seat vacated by Buttigieg between Monday and Wednesday.

The commission said candidates may submit their nomination personally at the Electoral Office at the Counting Complex in Naxxar between 10am and noon or online through https://electoral.gov.mt/nominati.

Prospective candidates must present their identity card and in case of illness or being abroad, the nomination form needs to be submitted by a representative of the candidate.

The representative must present a power of attorney drawn up exclusively for this purpose and authenticated by a notary public. A deposit of €90 is applicable with every nomination, the commission said.

Nomination forms for prospective candidates may be obtained from the Office of the Electoral Commission during nomination days.