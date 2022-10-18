St Julian’s mayor Albert Buttigieg could make it to parliament in a casual election to fill the 10th district seat vacated following Robert Arrigo’s death.

Buttigieg fell out with the party earlier this year over claims he made that one of its senior officials conspired with an unnamed “fat cat” to prevent him from making it to parliament in the March election.

The PN has three candidates who failed to get elected on the district, Buttigieg, former MP Karl Gouder and newcomer Emma Portelli Bonnici.

Buttigieg was the last candidate to be eliminated from the race for a 10th district seat, though this is no guarantee that he will win a casual election.

This is the second time in five years that a parliament seat has been vacated due to a death.

In 2017, a casual election was held to fill the seat vacated by Gozitan MP Frederick Azzopardi, who passed away at 71.

Another option available to party leader Bernard Grech is a co-option if no candidates put their names forward.

This would give Grech the possibility to nominate a person of his choosing to take Arrigo’s seat.

Co-option has been a favoured tool for Prime Minister Robert Abela, who has used it to ensure MPs loyal to him make it to parliament.

Abela co-opted five MPs during the last legislature.

This year, he co-opted former Labour Party CEO Randolph Debattista to parliament.