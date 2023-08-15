Catania airport reopened for operations early on Tuesday as stranded Maltese passengers complained about the way they were treated by Air Malta.

The airport closed all day on Monday after an eruption on nearby Mt Etna created an ash plume and spewed ash on the tarmac and runways.

Three Air Malta/Ita flights between Malta and Catania were cancelled as a result.

One of the stranded passengers, Marco Mallia, said they had been 'abandoned' by the airline.

He told Times of Malta that the group he formed part of was booked to return to Malta on Air Malta flight KM643 at 11.30pm on Monday.

"When we arrived at the airport we were told to await updates from the carrier (Air Malta). Fifteen minutes before the scheduled departure time the flight's departures info screen announced that the flight was cancelled. We tried getting info on how to proceed but there was no Air Malta representative to talk to and ask for assistance. We were told to contact Air Malta but calling all phone numbers advertised on the Air Malta website we are greeted with a pre recorded message saying that their offices are closed.

"The website does not give any information or guidance on what can one do to return to Malta. The email complaints system tells you that emails will be replied within ten days.

"It is now 5am and we have been left stranded since 11pm when the flight was declared cancelled. Contrary to what Air Malta announced in some press release, we were neither given any refreshments nor any water. A few lucky people found a seat where to stay, the rest had to sit or lie on the floor. Nobody is answering our requests for assistance."

Another passenger, who asked not to be named, said "We have no clue how we can get back to Malta. My mother who is 80yrs old spent the night trying to sleep in an airport chair."

Air Malta last issued a press statement on Monday evening, saying that Catania Airport would remain closed all day on Monday until 6am on Tuesday.

An Air Malta flight for Catania departed Malta shortly after 6am.