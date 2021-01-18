Meridianbet has added fun to its entertainment offerings with its latest Scatter Tournament.

Slot game lovers can take advantage of Meridianbet’s latest promo and win big with the Meridianbet Scatter Tournament, which is available across five thrilling games by Quickspin, including Sakura Fortune, Eastern Emeralds, Diamond Duke, Big Bad Wolf and Titan Thunder: Wrath of Hades.

Participating is simple. Play any of these exciting games and wait for the joker or free spins bonus games – and you automatically participate in the Scatter Tournament. Ranking is determined according on the number of jokers or free spin features that players get on the five Quickspin games. Every time a joker – or Scatter – appears, players get five points, whether the Scatter is part of the winning combination or not.

It gets even more exciting because every time a player launches a free spins bonus game on any of the five games, they get 100 points.

Whoever has the most points by the end of the promotion wins a casino bonus – the top 20 ranking players win, with up to €1,400 up for grabs.

Participating players can see their current position and the complete prize pool in the upper left-hand corner of the games in this promotion. The rating is updating in real time so players can see how well they are doing.

Click here to participate in this exciting tournament. Terms and conditions apply.

Disclaimer: Meridianbet is licensed by the MGA. Licence number MGA/B2C/134/2007. Play responsibly. For help visit www.rgf.org.mt. Players must be over 18.