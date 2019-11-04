Three people are to be arraigned in court on Tuesday after being caught red-handed by the police while trying to break into a residence in Triq Żejni in Swieqi.

The police said the incident happened in the early hours of Monday, when at around 3.15am the homeowner alerted officers at the St Julian’s station about suspicious movements outside. The resident reported that somebody was trying to enter the property, while somebody was waiting in a car which had the engine started.

The police said that the two suspects in the car refused to surrender and crashed into a parked car in their attempt to abscond. Though they did not manage to get away, a police officer was slightly injured while attempting to open the car’s door. The third suspect was arrested when exiting the residence.

The police said the suspects are set to be charged with attempted robbery, dangerous driving and refusing to obey police orders.