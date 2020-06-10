Vocal powerhouse Celine Dion said on Wednesday her Courage World Tour is scheduled to be back on the road in 2021, with Malta’s sell-out concert set for July 21 of that year.

Dion was originally due to perform in Ta' Qali to a sellout crowd on July 27.

In the wake of COVID-19, originally-scheduled 2020 show dates across Europe were postponed and rescheduled to next year.

The superstar will now perform in 32 cities across Europe between March and July of 2021.

"I had really hoped that we'd be back on stage sometime this year, but nothing is more important than everyone's health and safety,” said Dion.

“The whole world has been going through such difficult times during this pandemic, and my heart goes out to all those who have suffered. I know we'll eventually get through this together, and we'll make up for all that lost time. I miss doing our shows... I can't wait to sing with all of you again. Stay safe everyone…see you soon,” she said.

Dion had won numerous awards by the age of 18 and dominated the pop charts in the 1990s. She sold almost 250 million albums during her over 35-year career.

She has won five Grammy Awards, two Academy Awards, seven American Music Awards, 20 Juno Awards and 40 Félix Awards. She remains one of the most sought-after recording artists in the world, receiving the Diamond award at the 2004 World Music Awards recognising her status as the best-selling female artist of all time.

Local promoters, NnG Promotions said tickets purchased for the original 2020 tour dates will be honoured for the rescheduled 2021 date. Patrons can contact info@nngpromotions.com for ticket enquiries until July 24.