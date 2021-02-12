The countryside path paved over with cement at Dwejra is not just a country lane but “a historical military path built to serve the Dwejra Lines, of which it forms an integral element”, Friends of the Victoria Lines Trail said.

“As such, it is part of the officially designated Victoria Lines buffer zone and therefore subject to specific provisions for its protection,” they said in a statement.

The path has been paved over with cement in a move described as “disgusting” and a “grave injustice” to Malta’s culture and environment.

An aerial view of the Victoria Lines taken in 1996. Photo: Friends of the Victoria Lines Trail

Infrastructure Malta confirmed that it was responsible for the work, saying that the paving was being done "in line with applicable road works permits for such works within existing roads’ footprint."

It the dirt track had a concrete surface in the past, but that this had "cracked and fallen into disrepair" due to a lack of maintenance.

But Friends of the Victoria Lines Trail said the military path at Dwejra was built at the back of the Dwejra Lines, of which it follows the contour. It is an integral part of the fortifications and it is clearly within their buffer zone.

“It is evident that Infrastructure Malta, in its choice to pave in cement the path at Dwejra, has blatantly failed to consider any of these considerations.

“It is true that the path also serves some properties in the area but, if it was necessary to carry out some repairs, the path was originally built using beaten earth and the same technique should have been used for any intervention that might have been required to safeguard the historical nature of the path, the integrity of the site and the scenic quality of the surroundings," Friends of the Victoria Lines Trail said.

It said that this latest issue concerning the Dwejra Lines also needed to be seen in conjunction with the many other problems afflicting this area - offroading by motor-cycles, squatters, illegal camping and littering.

“The problem at Dwejra is that it is already a de-facto popular public recreational area but this has still not been recognised as such by the authorities.

“So there is no provision for the management of this area except for ad-hoc cleansing interventions which address some of the manifestations of the problems but not their source,” they pointed out.

They said that along another part of the Victoria Lines, more specifically at Ġnien l-Għarusa tal-Mosta in Tarġa Gap, there has long been a public garden and managed recreational area which has been significantly upgraded and embellished over the last couple of years.

In similar fashion, the authorities should acknowledge the Dwejra area for what it already is and take the required action to have the area properly managed as a formally sanctioned public recreational space, the organisation insisted.

The association called for the establishment of a Victoria Lines National Trail which would also incorporate the Dwejra area.

It said a Victoria Lines National Trail would:

• Provide an exceptional pathway that cuts across Malta from coast to coast from where the public can access and enjoy the Maltese countryside;

• Offer a new and innovative tourism product serving to attract a new form of responsible, high-quality tourism;

• Put Malta on the European Ramblers’ map;

• Ensure a greater level of protection for the cultural heritage and the landscape surrounding it from further encroachment and destruction.

Planning protection

Friends of the Victoria Lines Trail noted that the fortifications and the path along the Victoria Lines - as well as their environments, including a buffer area - were in January 2001 scheduled the as a Grade 1 monument giving them the highest degree of protection. Scheduling is intended to protect heritage assets from any development or land use that is incompatible with its conservation and appreciation.

Subsequently, in 2003 a conservation order was issued for the restoration of the Victoria Lines properties scheduled in 2001 and which were suffering from natural deterioration and from

human impact.

In 2006, the north west local plan was published reaffirming the importance of protecting the Victoria Lines and its buffer zone. The plan specifically refers to a Heritage Trail at the Victoria Lines and states that “MEPA recognises the Victoria Lines as a critical asset because of their recreational, cultural, historical and educational resource value, which therefore merit conservation and protection. MEPA in conjunction with the relevant Local Councils and other appropriate agencies will support the creation of a Heritage Trail at the Victoria Lines.”

The “Rural Policy and Design Guidelines 2014” specify that: “The authority will safeguard traditional and/or historical country pathways and their character.” In this context the term ‘country pathway is to be interpreted in a broad sense to include (inter-alia): “… military pathways: used in the past for military purposes (e.g. Victoria Lines)”.

Historical note

The Dwejra Lines were built by the British in 1881, as an independent entrenchment to complement the three forts (Binġemma, Mosta and Madalena) which had already been built along the Great Fault.

In 1895 – 1899, a continuous infantry wall was built to link together the forts and the Dwejra Lines and named The Victoria Lines. A "patrol path" was built along the Victoria Lines to facilitate the movement of troops.

At certain locations, such as at Triq Għaxqet il-Għajn in Għargħur and along the Dwejra Lines, this path was built to be broad enough to permit the deployment of field guns.