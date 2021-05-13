Data about 520,000 people living in Malta will be collected in October and November through an online survey, over the phone or face-to-face interviews.

For the first time since 1842, when Malta carried out its first census, the results will also be mapped out on a chart of the Maltese islands to provide a geographical spread of dwelling characteristics.

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana said on Thursday that the €3 million exercise will serve as a launchpad for a census about Malta’s human capital and employment skills.

The skills census will be the first of its sort locally, and most probably in Europe, he said, adding that the data will help shape the government’s policy to create new jobs.

Such data could also help attract foreign investment, the minister said.

Earlier this year, Times of Malta reported that race, sexual orientation, religion and language will, for the first time, be included in the census’ questions.

The head of the National Statistics Office Etienne Caruana said EU states’ censuses have been standardised to allow for comparison of data.

People who have lived in Malta for the past 12 months, or plan on living here for the next year, are obliged to fill in the survey. Their identity, Caruana assured, will be protected.

Some 1,200 people will be recruited to collect data from households spread over 8,000 streets, while 70 NSO employees will be supervising the process.

People can fill in the survey in Maltese, English, Italian and Maltese and a linked helpline (1710) will be launched later this year.

Some 220,000 households will receive a booklet with information on how to access the questionnaire online, and residents will also be allowed to answer questions over the phone, in writing or face-to-face with an interviewer.

