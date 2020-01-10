Infrastructure Malta have disregarded the spirit of the law in embarking on excavation works on the Central Link project when an appeal on the case is still pending, an environmental NGO said.

Addressing a press conference in front of where the works are taking place and next to 50-year-old Holm Oak trees earmarked to be uprooted, the secretary-general for Extinction Rebellion, Ruby Zammit, expressed frustration at Infrastructure Malta and the Transport Ministry for commencing the controversial project.

“A court appeal to the Central Link project is ongoing, yet the ministry has consciously chosen to carry on with the works. In doing so they have created more traffic and taken by surprise farmers whose land is being excavated without their knowing it.”

Trees and land destroyed in excavation works as part of the Central Link project

The road-widening project between Mrieħel and Ta’ Qali, intended to alleviate traffic congestion in Attard's village core, has drawn a raft of objections from residents, farmers, and NGOs, however, an appeal by NGOs was dismissed by the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal.

The case was then taken to the Court of Appeal where it is scheduled to start next week.

However, the Civil Court turned down a request for a prohibitory injunction made by the NGOs to halt the project until the appeal is heard.

Photos taken by one of the appellants show the land that is being destroyed, including a farm where Maltese cheeselets used to be made.

A farm where cheeselets used to be made, which has been destroyed in the excavation works

A streetlamp next to St Paul’s Chapel in Attard has also been removed as a result of the works, plunging the residents in the area into darkness.

According to lawyer Claire Bonnello, when the residents complained they were told to address the issue with their council.

Ms Zammit also drew attention to the harm that Central Link project would cause and insisted the authorities should instead introduce a policy, which strengthened the environmental and long-term economic development.

"Central Link is a betrayal of the environment, of vehicle users in Malta, and of future generations," she said.

“It will destroy trees, create traffic, deprive farmers of their land and cause inconvenience in the short term, with no benefit in the medium or long term. It does not deliver.

“We will continue to propose a free, electrically powered, and highly efficient public transport as a solution," Ms Zammit continued.

Following the press conference, members of the NGO placed placards on mature oak trees that will get the chop as a result of the project.

The placards read “people did not agree to this”, “we breathe air so we care,” “Your thesis was for nothing, Ian?”

The trees are 40 to 50 years old so they support quite a lot of biodiversity, said Steven Bajada, the vice-chairman of Extinction Rebellion.

"They will take years to replace."