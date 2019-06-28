Infrastructure Malta is using an illegal electronic billboard in its advertising blitz promoting the controversial Central Link project, Times of Malta is informed.

A large electronic billboard in Triq l-Imdina, Attard, part of the €55 million proposed Central Link road project, was erected by government agency Transport Malta without a permit and connected to a power supply by Enemalta employees a few weeks ago.

Despite an enforcement order issued by the Planning Authority last June, ordering Transport Malta to remove the electronic billboard, Infrastructure Malta began to display Central Link adverts on the giant screen.

Both government agencies Infrastructure Malta and Transport Malta fall under the political responsibility of Transport Minister Ian Borg.

The owner of a nearby garage said he had reported the matter to the authorities, but it appeared to have been ignored.

“When Enemalta employees provided the screen with a power supply, I drew their attention that what they were doing was illegal.

“Their response was that they were just following orders from above,” he said.

Following widespread protests against the new road upgrade, which will see the elimination of several old trees along the thoroughfare, Infrastructure Malta embarked on an advertising spree costing taxpayers more than €30,000 in a bid to ‘explain’ the importance of the project.

According to Infrastructure Malta, most of the advertising is being handled through a company owned by Saviour Balzan, managing editor of Malta Today.

Their response was they they were just following orders from above

Asked whether Media Today was selected through a government direct order, an Infrastructure Malta spokesman did not reply to questions.

A spokesman for Infrastructure Malta confirmed that the billboard was erected by Transport Malta in collaboration with Infrastructure Malta.

“This electronic sign, which was previously used in another location, will communicate road safety information and guide road users to diversions along the project route.

“It was placed on site in line with applicable regulations for such public communication structures within road project sites,” he said.

Infrastructure Malta is not the only government agency reported to be using illegal billboards in the last week.

Times of Malta has already reported that the Tourism Ministry and the Malta Tourism Authority have forked out thousands of euros to place adverts on various illegal billboards scattered around the island.

Most of the illegal billboards belong to Aiken Services Ltd and were used by the Labour Party during the latest electoral campaign.

According to the law, they were meant to be removed after a week from the publication of the electoral result.

However, despite infringement notices physically stuck on these structures by the Planning Authority, the billboards were not removed and are being used for commercial purposes, also illegally.

According to the law, advertisers making use of these illegal billboards are also supposed to be fined on a daily basis until theillegality is removed.