Motorists heading towards Rabat have been warned to expect significant diversions in the coming days as Infrastructure Malta rebuilds a roundabout at the end of Saqqajja Hill.

The road closures, which form part of the Central Link road works project, will mean that the road leading to Saqqajja will be closed to traffic between Saturday and Tuesday, Infrastructure Malta warned.

Works on the roundabout will however continue until Thursday, September 23, and will necessitate a series of diversions.

Mdina Road, Żebbuġ will be closed between Saturday and Tuesday. Motorists will be diverted through Triq H’Attard.

Southbound traffic between the Triq Buqana roundabout and Saqqajja roundabout will be closed between Saturday and Thursday. Motorists should go through Ta’ Qali instead.

Saqqajja Hill will be closed between Saturday and Tuesday. Motorists heading to Zebbug should use Triq it-Tigrija (the country lane heading to Gianpula), which has reopened following resurfacing works. Motorists heading to Mosta or Attard should use Triq l-Infetti.

Access between Saqqajja Hill and Triq Ġorġ Borg Olivier in Rabat will be closed between Saturday and Tuesday for road surfacing works by the petrol station. Use alternative routes at Vjal il-Ħaddiem, Triq #Għeriexem or others in the vicinity.

Triq Għeriexem will be open to traffic in both directions while road works are under way.

Motorists have complained of gridlock and significant delays while travelling on roads forming part of the ongoing Central Link Project in recent days, saying they spent more than an hour stuck in traffic on Friday morning.

Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg has said that works on the large-scale project are in their final phase and said he expected roads that form part of it to be completed by early October.