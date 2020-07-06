An immigration coordination centre is set to be inaugurated on Monday, Prime Minister Robert Abela said.

Speaking during a visit by Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Mustafa al-Sarraj, Abela said Malta has always enjoyed good relations with the north African country.

Abela said Malta continued to build on the mutual trust enjoyed between the two countries in an effort to crack down on human trafficking and intensify mutual investment.

He said all partners, in both Africa and the EU, recognised the need for better border protection.

"This is our vision: better protection, less human smuggling, less criminal activity, and most importantly, less loss of lives," Abela said.

He pledged Malta would continue to support Libya's rebuilding process.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

On his part, Serraj said the visit to Malta was part of the frequent visits carried out with friendly neighbouring countries.

He said there were many mutual subjects on which Malta and Libya could work together.

"We need to work together for the benefit of our peoples. Hope it would be a fruitful visit beneficial for people in both countries," he said.