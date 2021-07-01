The Chamber of Architects (Kamra tal-Periti) said on Wednesday that it will reactivate its investigations into the house collapse in Hamrun in which Miriam Pace died last ear.

In a statement after two architects were convicted of involuntary homicide and ordered to carry out community service, the chamber said that investigations which had been suspended due to the criminal proceedings will be reopened unless either of the parties appeals.

Once the investigations are reactivated the chamber's council will seek to establish whether there are any disciplinary merits not covered by the criminal case, including breach of the code of conduct, breach of directives by the chamber, professional misconduct, negligence or bringing the profession into disrepute.

As to whether the convicted architects will be dismissed, the chamber said members of the profession form part of the chamber automatically. Expulsion from the chamber would entail expulsion from the profession. Such an expulsion can only happen following the suspension or revocation of a warrant in accordance with the law.

"It is indeed the council’s role to investigate any misconduct of periti and to establish adequate disciplinary measures that may be necessary to protect the public and the reputation of the profession," the chamber said. An architect can lose his warrant through a decision of the council and of the Professional Conduct Board or through a criminal conviction with a prison term of at least one year, even if suspended.

The chamber said it cannot take any further disciplinary measures on points already decided upon by the Criminal Court.

Beyond the merits of the criminal and disciplinary proceedings, the chamber said the testimony brought before the criminal court, particularly that of the court-appointed experts, had exposed serious flaws within the regulation of the industry that need to be addressed in earnest and with competence.

The chamber said it will also continue monitoring the criminal proceedings instituted against the contractor and the worker involved, to determine whether they reveal any further systemic failures within the existing 'chaotic regulatory framework' governing the industry.