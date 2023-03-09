Those who want to continue watching free-to-air television transmissions must change the direction of their aerial to Nadur, Mtarfa, Mellieħa or Marsaxlokk, the Broadcasting Authority said on Thursday.

It said it had licensed Public Broadcasting Services Limited as the network operator to offer free-to-air television services considered to be of general interest.

It said it investigated the interruption of services in the past few days and it resulted that this was due to changes in the network when the Naxxar transmitter was switched off.

The site in Mtarfa had increased its transmitting power so that it can serve people who were previously receiving the signal from Naxxar.

It said PBS was suggesting that those still experiencing a weak or no signal should point their antenna at Mtarfa, Mellieħa, Nadur, Gozo, or Tas-Silg in Marsaxlokk.

MEP candidate Peter Agius, who originally flagged the issue, posted on Facebook that asking people to turn the aerials on their rooftops was dangerous.

The government last month reversed a decision by telecoms providers to switch off a telecommunications hub that used old systems to transmit free-to-air television via aerials.

In September, a message broadcast on TVM had asked anyone who relied on free-to-air television to call a helpline. An official manning the helpline had said the changes were expected in the first three months of 2023.

However, a high-ranking government source told Times of Malta that the plan has changed and transmissions will be retained after all. The decision was made after a government exercise found that “thousands” of homes still use their aerials to watch TV.

According to the Malta Communications Authority, there are eight Maltese free-to-air channels: Xejk, F Living, Net, One, Smash, TVM, TVMnews+ and Parliament TV.