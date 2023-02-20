The government is planning to retain aerial transmissions for television broadcasting after finding that thousands of households still rely on the technology to watch local stations.

The news comes a few months after Times of Malta reported that telecoms providers planned to close off a telecommunications hub that uses old systems to transmit free-to-air television via aerials.

In September, a message broadcast on TVM had asked anyone who relied on free-to-air television to call a helpline. An official manning the helpline had said the changes were expected in the first three months of 2023.

However, a high-ranking government source told Times of Malta over the weekend that the plan has changed and aerial transmission will be retained after all.

The decision was made after a government exercise found that “thousands” of homes still used their aerials to watch TV.

The government had been evaluating the number of households using aerials also had access to the internet and the feasibility of providing the same service without the aerial.

According to the Malta Communications Authority, there are eight Maltese free-to-air channels: Xejk, F Living, Net, One, Smash, TVM, TVMnews+ and Parliament TV.

The issue was flagged last Thursday by MEP candidate Peter Agius, who said free-to-air television would be no more, come March.

He said that despite being promised more information in January after their initial phone call in the autumn, aerial users had been left in the dark.

“The state must protect the right of citizens to information on current affairs that is free and without costs,” he said.

One installer told Times of Malta last year that besides a lot of elderly people being affected by the move, a lot of families use an aerial for their second TV and that thousands would also have been impacted in Gozo.