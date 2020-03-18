Home deliveries for supermarkets have all but come to a standstill due to increased demand as a result of the coronavirus, with waiting lists for deliveries being extended for weeks.

Malta has had 48 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, two of whom have since tested negative for the virus. As restrictions on public gatherings continue to tighten, with bars and restaurants closing and businesses increasingly implementing remote working measures, services offering minimal face to face contact for basic necessities have become increasingly popular.

Supermarkets, on the other hand, have continued to see increased footfall through their doors, with those wishing to avoid the crowded aisles in windowless shops turning to online shopping to have their groceries delivered at home.

However, the increased demand for home-delivered groceries has seen some retailers struggling to meet delivery slots, with some waiting lists going up to two weeks.

Times of Malta attempted to put in online orders with several supermarkets who offered home delivery.

Greens supermarket and Maltasupermarket.com were not able to provide an estimated date of delivery, while Smart supermarket could not guarantee that it could meet previously selected dates for delivery, saying that the next open slot would be on April 1.

Greens supermarket has since put up several vacancies for additional staff.

Meanwhile, online deliveries for Park Tower supermarket, as well as the online storefront for PAVI and PAMA, could not ship out groceries to before April 3 and April 4 respectively, at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, others were making hay while the sun shines, as convenience store chain Dave's has taken its shelves to a local on-demand delivery app with the offer of same-day delivery.