The driver of a Mercedes who allegedly cause the traffic accident that left a woman in critical condition has pleaded not guilty to negligent driving.

Adam Akinolu, 23, who works in the gaming sector and who lives in St Paul’s Bay, was charged over the accident that took place at 5.50am on April 1 in Naxxar Road, Tal-Balal, on the outskirts of Għargħur.

The man was driving a Mercedes C220 when the accident took place. A 24-year-old woman from Naxxar who was a passenger in his car was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, a Mercedes Benz SLK250, was a 28-year-old Iklin woman.

On impact, Akinolu's vehicle crashed into a mechanic’s garage on the side of the road. The man was also hospitalised to be treated for grievous injuries he had sustained.

Akinolu denied driving negligently and recklessly, causing serious injuries through non-observance of rules and with driving his car without a driving licence or insurance cover. He was also charged with damaging the garage and other property belonging to the State.

Magistrate Lara Lanfranco heard how the passenger was still in critical condition.

The prosecution said Akinolu did not have any documents, but immigration police confirmed he had a pending application for refugee status., having lived in Malta since 2019.

Police and magisterial inquiries are still ongoing.

Akinolu was granted bail against a deposit of €1,000 and ordered to sign the bail book four times a week. He was also ordered to be at home between midnight and 6am.

Police inspector Andrew Agius prosecuted, while lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb were defence counsel.