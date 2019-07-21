Investigators are still waiting for the results of DNA samples taken from bones found in Valletta a fortnight ago.

The results would help the police determine whether the bones belong to 25-year-old carer Charlene Farrugia.

Investigators were taken to the site in the Valletta bastions by a man believed to have confessed to the murder.

John Paul Charles Woods, 39, reportedly told the police on July 20 he had murdered Ms Farrugia, dismembering her and hiding parts of her body, which the police found in the bastions.

However, Mr Woods is providing very little information on his motives, the weapon used and details of what took place on the day the murder occurred.

Suspect providing very little information

Police investigators are at a loss about the possible motive, beyond what Mr Woods has already said about Ms Farrugia, that “she drove me up the wall”.

So far, investigators believe the woman is likely to have been killed in an apartment in Qawra before her body was dismembered and transported to Valletta in her own car. Sources close to the police said only parts of the legs and skull were found at the site indicated by the suspect.

Mr Woods, currently serving a seven-year jail term for attempted robbery and breach of probation, is not new to the world of crime and has numerous convictions on his police record, including for armed robberies and inflicting serious injuries on women.

He was jailed for 15 months for fraud and theft in 2007 and, in August 2009, he was sentenced to two years in jail over an armed robbery on an 89-year-old woman he had assaulted with a knife in December 2006.

Also, in 2009, he had received a 10-month prison sentence for trafficking cocaine and being in possession of heroin.

After serving time, in February 2012, he was sentenced to four years for an armed robbery involving an elderly woman in Cospicua and for two other robberies on a shop and a pastizzeria.

When released from jail, he was again convicted of seriously injuring two women in 2015 and 2016.

He had been placed on probation following the compilation of a pre-sentencing report and subjected to a three-year treatment order.