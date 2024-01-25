Charles Mizzi will take over as CEO of the Malta Gaming Authority on Friday, succeeding Carl Brincat.

The authority had announced his appointment in mid-December, saying he was selected following a public call issued in October. Brincat had informed the board of governors that he did not want to renew his contract, due to expire on January 25.

Mizzi joins the MGA following five years at the helm of the Residency Malta Agency.

Outgoing MGA CEO Carl Brincat

Brincat became CEO after previously serving as chief legal and enforcement officer.

He succeeded Heathcliff Farrugia, who resigned in October along with his right-hand man Karl Brincat Peplow - the chief officer in charge of authorisation.

The two were expected to set up a joint venture, sources told Times of Malta at the time.

Farrugia was appointed CEO in April 2018, replacing Joseph Cuschieri, who was appointed chief executive officer of the Malta Financial Services Authority and who made to resign in November 2020 after Times of Malta revealed that he had flown to Las Vegas with casino owner Yorgen Fenech in 2018, with Fenech footing the bill.

Fenech was subsequently charged with complicity in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri thanked Brincat for his sterling service over the past three years and congratulated Mizzi on his appointment.