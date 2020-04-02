A woman hurled abuse at the Superintendent of Public Health and tried to stop her getting into her car after she was interviewed on the TVM programe Dissett late on Wednesday.

TVM said the woman, apparently involved in the driving instruction sector, waited for Charmaine Gauci outside the broadcaster's door and started insulting her when she got out.

The issue appeared to be the decision by the authorities to first stop driving instruction, and then to rescind the decision.

The police were called, but Prof Gauci was meanwhile escorted into her car by journalists.

A Times of Malta reader who sent the above picture said eight police squad cars descended to the scene.

Prof Gauci is responsible for decisions related to measures to stop the spread of coronavirus. She has become a household name because of her daily press briefing about latest coronavirus developments in Malta.