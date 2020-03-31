Transport Malta has revoked a decision to suspend all driving lessons, just four days after it introduced the temporary ban.

The transport regulator had said all driving lessons were suspended for public health reasons on Friday, saying the decision was taken in agreement with health authorities.

On Tuesday, however, it said it was revoking the decision with immediate effect. Lessons could continue provided instructors abided by measures to prevent coronavirus spread, which had been announced the previous week.

Those measures include only allowing one passenger inside vehicles at any time, ensuring windows are open during lessons and wiping down seats and dashboards with disinfectant after every lesson.

Transport Malta did not provide a reason for its sudden change of heart.

Last week, the regulator had also said that authorised car dealers would be closed with immediate effect, only to reverse that decision 90 minutes after announcing it, without explanation.

VRT testing exceptions

The transport regulator also said on Tuesday that VRT stations would be allowed to perform tests for cases which do not fall under the automatic annual licence extension.



These are:

(1) imported used motor vehicles that require a VRT test to be registered in Malta for the first time;

(2) motor vehicles that were garaged before March 20 and whose owners require new registration plates and the renewal of the vehicle’s licence;

(3) motor vehicles whose annual circulation licence expired before March 20, that require a VRT test, but whose licence was not renewed.

(4 )motor vehicles that require a VRT certificate before being transferred to third parties.

Owners must book an appointment with one of the approved VRT stations, an updated list of which can be found Transport Malta’s website here.

The regulator had suspended all VRT testing two weeks ago.